McDonald softball standout bound for college ranks

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald standout Bri Callow has committed to play college softball at John Carroll University.

Callow led the Lady Blue Devils to an overall record of 18-5 overall and a Division IV District Championship in 2019. It was the first District Title in program history.

She piled up a total of 221 strikeouts during her sophomore campaign, setting the school record in the process.

For her efforts in 2019, Callow was named First Team All-Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference as a pitcher.

