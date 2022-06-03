COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald is off to a great start in the Division III State Track and Field Championships. The Blue Devils had two athletes place among the top seven in two different events on Friday.

McDonald senior Ryan Henry, the defending state champion in the discus and last year’s state runner up in the shot put, placed third in shot put this season with a throw of 61’2.25″. That was just under 5 feet behind the winning mark of 65’4.25″ by Norwayne’s Dillon Morlock.

McDonald senior Dante Mediati finished in fourth place in the shot put with a throw of 59’4″.

Mediati also placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 170’9″, less than 15 feet off the winning mark of 185′ by Norwayne’s Colby Morlock. Henry placed seventh in discus this season with a throw of 165′.

Henry and Mediati combined to score 18 points for the McDonald track and field team during day one of competition in Columbus.