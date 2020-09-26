McDonald runs over Reserve; Schadl accounts for 182 rushing yards

Dominic Schadl has rushed for over 120-yards in each game this year

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald’s ground game amassed 354 yards in their 23-16 win over Western Reserve. Dominic Schadl, McDonald’s quarterback, led the visiting-Blue Devils with 182 yards rushing. Logan Hawk finished with 106 yards and Nathan Gillian had 66 with a pair of scores.

Last year, Reserve toppled McDonald 27-15 in week five.

Western Reserve was able to accumulate 69 rushing yards on 24 carries. David Altiere led the team in rushing with 30 yards. Nick Cavoulas completed 7 of 12 passes for 45 yards.

SCORING CHART

McDonald, 23-16

First Quarter

M – Safety (M 2-0)

M – Nathan Gilligan, 33-yard TD run (M 9-0)

Second Quarter

W – Russ Adair, 3-yard TD run (M 9-7)

M – Dominic Schadl, 9-yard TD run (M 16-9)

Fourth Quarter

M – Nathan Gilligan, 3-yard TD run (M 23-9)

W – David Ashburn, 57-yard TD catch from Luke Henning (M 23-16)

McDonald returns home next week to host Waterloo while Western Reserve will make the trip to Sebring to face the Trojans.

Upcoming Schedules

McDonald

Oct. 2 – Waterloo (0-5)

Western Reserve

Oct. 2 – at Sebring (1-4)