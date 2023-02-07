McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Blue Devils rallied from seven down at halftime to post a 56-47 victory over Sebring. McDonald snapped its three-game losing skid.

McDonald’s Greg Costantino scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half. Drew Zajack added 10 for the victorious Blue Devils.

Next up for McDonald is a road trip to New Middletown to face Springfield on Friday.

The Trojans were led by Dustin Black’s 18 and Scott Boston’s 14 points. Each connected on four triples.

Sebring faces Western Reserve in Berlin Center on Friday.