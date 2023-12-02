MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald boys basketball completed a fourth-quarter comeback to take down Lordstown 64-61 on Saturday.

The Blue Devils trailed by 6 points entering the final quarter before outscoring the Red Devils 23-14 in the last 12 minutes for a 3-point win.

“Those guys are ready to play, man, they’ve improved so much the last two years,” said McDonald coach James Franceschelli. “Hats off to them. They took us to the wire there. We’ve got to get better doing the little things. Our guys found a way to win there. That’s our motto, find a way, and we did it tonight.”

“Closer than what we thought it should be, but a win is a win,” said McDonald senior player Wyatt Wolford. “There’s a team effort at the end, that’s all that matters.”

With the win, McDonald improves to 1-1 on the season and will host Lakeview on Dec. 8.