POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Katie McDonald notched her 14th win of the season as the Lady Bulldogs got by Girard, 5-1. Poland improves to 14-6 overall and 8-2 in the Northeast 8 Conference.

Poland has won eight of their last nine contests.

McDonald struck out nine batters and permitted just three hits.

Emily Denney hit a solo home run and collected a team-high three hits for the Lady Bulldogs. Denney also scored two runs.

Girard’s Emily Roscoe threw six innings, striking out five and allowing just six hits and four earned runs.

Tuesday, Girard will play host to Poland.