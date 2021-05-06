McDonald pitcher reaches major career milestone, breaks her own school record

McDonald standout Pitcher Bri Callow surpassed 500 career strikeouts in the Blue Devils' 1-0 win over Jackson Milton

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald standout pitcher Bri Callow surpassed 500 career strikeouts in the Blue Devils’ 1-0 win over Jackson Milton on Thursday.

Callow piled up 19 strikeouts without allowing a walk in the win.

In addition, she broke her own school record by reaching 238 strikeouts this season. She surpassed her old mark of 221 strikeouts in a season that she set during her sophomore season.

With the win, McDonald improves to 15-3 overall on the season. The Blue Devils return to action on Saturday on the road at Newton Falls.