McDonald meets Buckeye Central again in the Regionals

In 1991, Blue Devils got by Buckeye Central to advance to the Final 4
MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Buckeye Central and McDonald meet once again to advance in the Regionals this Thursday from Perry High School. In 1991, the Blue Devils eliminated Buckeye Central to move on to their first and only Final Four appearance.
2020 OHSAA Division IV Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals
March 5, 2020 at 8 pm at Massillon Perry High School
Buckeye Central (20-5) vs. McDonald (22-2)
Game Notes
-The Buckettes won the 1985 State Championship and finished runner-up twice (1982 & 1992). In 1985, Buckeye Central defeated Tipp City Bethel (48-44) to win the Class A crown.
-Buckeye Central is making their 4th consecutive appearance in the Regionals. The Buckettes rallied in the final frame to eventually hold off Seneca East – 52-51 – to win the Willard District Final on Saturday. Claudia Pifher connected on both of her free-throws to give the team a 4-point advantage (52-48) with under 16 seconds to play. Pifher led the Buckettes with 15 points.
-Pay back came in the form of a 51-37 victory for McDonald over Western Reserve in the Mineral Ridge District championship. A year ago, it was Reserve who toppled McDonald – 46-39 – in the Ridge title tilt. Molly Howard and Sophia Costantino each tallied 18 for the Blue Devils as McDonald advanced to the Regionals for the first time since 2008.
-The Blue Devils are in search of their second appearance in the Final Four. Their first came in 1991 when the trio of Pam Vilk, Jackie Hannon and Missy Badila led the Blue Devils all the way to the state championship game where they were upended by Fort Recovery (63-58). Coach Barry Clute’s team defeated Buckeye Central in the Parma Regional Final (57-43) to advance to the Final Four.
Winner to play either Dalton or Cornerstone Christian on Saturday at 7:30 pm at Massillon Perry High School