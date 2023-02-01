MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald senior Kyle Crown will continue his academic and athletic career at Westminster College.

The Blue Devils lineman signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to join the Titans football program.

Crown is a three-year starter who played on both sides of the ball for McDonald at offensive and defensive tackle.

Westminster is a Division III football program that competes in the President’s Athletic Conference. The Titans were (7-3) overall last season and earned a berth in the ECAC Clayton Chapman Bowl.