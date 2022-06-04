COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald junior Megan Hipple won the OHSAA Division III State Title in the Girls 3200 Meter Run on Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

Hipple’s winning time of 10:55.09 was more than two seconds better than Mount Gilead senior Michaela McGill, the next fastest competitor.

McDonald’s Track and Field team earned 10 points for the victory on Saturday. Hipple joins Maplewood sophomore Caleigh Richards and United Local junior Kaleb Nastari as Division III State Champions during the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s State Track and Field Tournament.