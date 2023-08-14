McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for McDonald High School:

Schedule

Aug. 21 – Mathews

Aug. 22 – at Jackson-Milton

Aug. 24 – at Springfield

Aug. 29 – Western Reserve

Aug. 31 – Waterloo

Sept. 2 – Canfield

Sept. 5 – Sebring

Sept. 7 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 9 – at Lakeview

Sept. 12 – Lowellville

Sept. 14 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 18 – at Brookfield

Sept. 19 – Springfield

Sept. 21 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 25 – at Crestview

Sept. 26 – at Waterloo

Sept. 27 – at Sebring

Oct. 3 – Mineral Ridge

Oct. 4 – at LaBrae

Oct. 5 – at Lowellville

Oct. 9 – Heartland Christian

Oct. 12 – at Columbiana

McDonald High School

Nickname: The Blue Devils

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 600 Iowa Ave, McDonald, OH 44437

If you have corrections to the MHS volleyball schedule, please contact support.