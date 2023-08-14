McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for McDonald High School:
Schedule
Aug. 21 – Mathews
Aug. 22 – at Jackson-Milton
Aug. 24 – at Springfield
Aug. 29 – Western Reserve
Aug. 31 – Waterloo
Sept. 2 – Canfield
Sept. 5 – Sebring
Sept. 7 – at Mineral Ridge
Sept. 9 – at Lakeview
Sept. 12 – Lowellville
Sept. 14 – Jackson-Milton
Sept. 18 – at Brookfield
Sept. 19 – Springfield
Sept. 21 – at Western Reserve
Sept. 25 – at Crestview
Sept. 26 – at Waterloo
Sept. 27 – at Sebring
Oct. 3 – Mineral Ridge
Oct. 4 – at LaBrae
Oct. 5 – at Lowellville
Oct. 9 – Heartland Christian
Oct. 12 – at Columbiana
McDonald High School
Nickname: The Blue Devils
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 600 Iowa Ave, McDonald, OH 44437
