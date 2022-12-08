ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald grad and Mount Union senior Braedon Poole became the program’s all-time blocks leader on Wednesday in the #6 Purple Raiders 75-72 win over #9 John Carroll.

Poole had four blocks in the game, putting him at 129 for his career which is a Mount Union career best. He also holds the single-game school record for blocks. With the four blocks, Poole had eight points and pulled down seven rebounds.

The Purple Raiders are 6-1 and return to action Saturday at home against Ohio Northern.