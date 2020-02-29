WATCH: McDonald Girls win first District Title in 12 years

McDonald rolled past Western Reserve 51-37 in the Division IV District Championship Saturday at Mineral Ridge High School.

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald rolled past Western Reserve 51-37 in the Division IV District Championship Saturday at Mineral Ridge High School. It’s the program’s first District Title since 2008.

The Lady Blue Devils were led by Sophia Costantino and Molly Howard who tallied 18 points apiece in the win.

Western Reserve was led by Alyssa Serensky’s 9 points.

Olivia Pater and Kennedy Miller finished with 7 points apiece in the loss. Dani Vuletich chipped in with 6 points.

McDonald advances to face the winner of Seneca East/Buckeye Central in the Division IV Regional Semifinals Thursday at 8 p.m. at Massillon Perry High School.