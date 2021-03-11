McDonald Girls advance to first state championship game since 1991

DAYTON, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald rolled past Waterford 57-29 in Division IV Girls Basketball State Semifinals Thursday afternoon at the University of Dayton Arena.

The Blue Devils outscored the Wildcats 13-2 in the first quarter, and went on to build a 23-2 lead later in the first half.

Molly Howard leads the way for McDonald with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Sophia Costantino tallied 15 points, while Maddy Howard added 11 points for the Blue Devils.

McDonald improves to 24-2 on the season. The Blue Devils advance to face Fort Loramie (28-1) in the Division IV State Final Saturday at 10:45 a.m. at the University of Dayton Arena.

The Redskins rolled past Convoy Crestview on Thursday morning in the other Division IV semifinal, 66-24.

Fort Loramie is seeking a third state title in program history, having previously won it all in 2013 and 2015.