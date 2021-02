Last year's district champion was led by Molly Howard's 16 points

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Top seeded McDonald advanced past Warren JFK, 82-11, in their playoff opener of the Northeast 1 District.

Molly Howard and Sophia Costantino each scored in double-figures. Howard had 16 as Costantino finished with 15 points. Taylor Tuchek and sophomore Alivia Morrison both scored 8 points.

The Blue Devils (18-2) will play host to Chalker on Saturday for the sectional championship.