McDonald’s magical season ends with loss in state championship game

DAYTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald girls basketball team fell to Fort Loramie, 60-26 in the Division IV State Final Saturday morning at the University of Dayton Arena.

McDonald committed nine turnovers in the first quarter with the Redskins outscoring the Blue Devils 17-2 through one period.

The Blue Devils committed 21 turnovers in the game leading to 21 Fort Loramie points.

Molly Howard led McDonald 10 points, while Taylor Tuchek added 9 points in the setback.

Dana Rose led all scorers with 13 for Fort Loramie. Kenzie Hoelscher added 12 for the Redskins.

Fort Loramie, which ends the season at 29-1, wins the third state championship in program history, having previously won championships in both 2013 and then again in 2015.

McDonald ends the campaign with a mark of 24-3.