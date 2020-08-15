McDonald girls basketball standout makes college choice

Molly Howard averaged 17 points per game last season for the Lady Blue Devils

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald senior standout Molly Howard has committed to play college basketball at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

She made the announcement on social media Friday evening.

She helped lead McDonald to the program’s first district title in 12 years last season.

Howard was named Division IV All-Ohio Second Team for her efforts during her junior campaign.

In addition to IUP, Howard also received interest from both Point Park University and Mount Union.