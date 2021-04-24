McDonald gets by Lowellville for the 2nd straight day

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Blue Devils outscored Lowellville, 10-1, over the course of the final four innings to register a 14-4 victory Saturday afternoon from Cene Park.

Andrew Cupan finished with three hits and three runs scored. Zach Shobel, the Blue Devils’ clean up hitter, scored three times and reached base twice on walks and also a single. Avery Maley and Miles Culp each scored twice as well. Culp, Nolan Agler and Nick Ferradino each had two RBIs.

Culp threw the first three innings for the Devils, striking out six and allowed four hits. Logan Presco closed out the game by pitching the final two innings and allowed just a pair of hits.

McDonald is scheduled to play host to Waterloo on Monday.

After winning three games in a row, the Rockets have dropped their last two to McDonald.

Cole Bunofsky had a double and a single for the Rockets and scored two runs.

Next up for the Rockets is a road matchup with Mineral Ridge on Monday.