McDonald football trio bound for the college ranks

From left to right: Hunter McCombs, Dominic Schadl, Kaden Crown

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Three McDonald football standouts have made their college choices official.

Two-time WKBN Big 22 winner Dom Schadl officially signed with Ashland University.

A dual-threat quarterback, Schadl led the entire Valley in rushing this last fall, finishing with a total of 1,812 yards and 23 touchdowns on the season.

He also threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns for the Blue Devils.

In addition, Blue Devils’ offensive lineman Hunter McCombs signed to play at Muskingum University.

Last but not least, defensive lineman Kaden Crown will continue his football career in the college ranks at Baldwin Wallace.