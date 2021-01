Dom Schadl led the entire Valley in rushing this last fall, finishing with a total of 1,812 yards and 23 touchdowns on the season

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald standout Dom Schadl has committed to continue his football career in the college ranks at Ashland.

A dual-threat quarterback, Schadl led the entire Valley in rushing this last fall, finishing with a total of 1,812 yards and 23 touchdowns on the season.

He also threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns for the Blue Devils.

He was also a force defensively, piling up 68 total tackles with one interception on the season.

Schadl is a two-time member of the WKBN Big 22.