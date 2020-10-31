McDonald falls to Lucas; Blue Devils’ playoff run ends

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Lucas topped McDonald 27-14 in the Division VII Regional Semifinals Friday night.

Watch the video to see highlights of the Blue Devils and Cubs.

McDonalds’ season comes to an end with a record of 7-2.

Lucas improves to 7-2, and advances to face Warren JFK in the Division VII Regional Final next Friday night at 7PM at Warren’s Mollenkopf Stadium.

