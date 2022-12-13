MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald won a highly-contested matchup with rival-Mineral Ridge, 55-51.

Wyatt Wolford and Greg Costantino each scored 18 points in the Blue Devils’ victory. Wolford made 7 of 8 free throws in the first half to head into the intermission with 15 points. Costantino connected on a pair of three-pointers while scoring 14 points in the second half.

McDonald will face off against Waterloo on Friday.

Ridge featured three players who scored in double-figures – Ian Erb (17), Trey Rigley (15) and Elias Clarke (10).

The Rams are set to meet Springfield on the road on Friday.