The Blue Devils scored early and often in a 40-6 victory over Sebring Thursday on the opening night of the 2020 season

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Behind 119 yards rushing and three touchdowns by quarterback Dom Schadl, the McDonald Blue Devils beat the Sebring Trojans 40-6 in the opening game of the 2020 season.

The Blue Devils would jump to a 40-0 lead at halftime with Schadl scoring on a run of 54 yards, seven yards and one yard. He would rush for a total of 119 yards on the night while also throwing for 67 yards, including a 20-yard toss to Dominic Carkido.