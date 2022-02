SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The defending state runner-up McDonald girls’ basketball team topped Southern 37-30 on Saturday in the Division IV sectional final.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Alivia Morrison lead the Blue Devils with 13.

Southern sophomore Ashley Shroades netted her 1,000th point. Shroades paced the Indians with 21.

McDonald advances to the district semifinals Wednesday, Feb. 23.