MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald boys basketball team opened up its season on Tuesday with a 56-40 win over Lordstown.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game.

Gregory Costantino drilled eight three-pointers and finished with a team-high 24 points for the Blue Devils. Michael Porter finished with 20 points.

Derek Wilson tallied 14 for Lordstown in the loss.

McDonald improves to 1-0 on the season, while Lordstown falls to 0-1.