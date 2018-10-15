Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) - Dec. 4 – at Girard, 7

Dec. 8 – Chaney, 7

Dec. 11 – Waterloo, 7

Dec. 14 – at Springfield, 7

Dec. 18 – Jackson-Milton, 7

Dec. 21 – Mineral Ridge, 7

Dec. 22 – Warren JFK, 7

Dec. 28 – Niles, 7

Jan. 4 – at Sebring, 7

Jan. 8 – at Western Reserve, 7

Jan. 11 – Lowellville, 7

Jan. 12 – Maplewood, 7

Jan. 18 – at Waterloo, 7

Jan. 19 – at Valley Christian, 7

Jan. 22 – Springfield, 7

Jan. 25 – at Jackson-Milton, 7

Jan. 29 – at Mineral Ridge, 7

Feb. 1 – Sebring, 7

Feb. 2 – at Bristol, 7

Feb. 5 – Western Reserve, 7

Feb. 8 – at Lowellville, 7

Feb. 12 – at Mathews, 7