McDonald boys and girls track make history by sweeping Division III Regional Championships

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald boys and girls track and field teams are both regional champions after claiming the Division III Massillon Regional titles on Friday night.

The boys claimed the title with 73 points, topping second-place Dalton who had 46.

The girls won the championship with 61 points over second-place Dalton with 45.

It is the first time in school history that both the Blue Devils’ boys and girls teams won regional championships in the same year.

Both teams will be heading to the state championships along with some company from other Valley athletics.

The Valley Christian boys 4×100 team won a regional title with a time of 43.13.

Springfield’s 4×200 boys relay team also won a regional title, posting a time of 1:31.70.

Columbiana’s 4×400 boys relay team won gold in their event with a time of 3:30.00.

The Clippers’ 4×100 girls squad are regional champions with a time of 50.99.

Southern’s Bradly Sloan in a regional champion in the boys long jump after a jump of 22-03.00.

For full results of the event, click here.