MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Blue Devils ended their 2022 season in the district finals where they suffered their heartbreaking 2-1 setback to Bristol.

This year, McDonald welcomes back their left side of the infield (Gianna Mancini, SS; Kayla Helco, 3B) along with their second baseman Alivia Morrison. Their pitching battery of Bri McCombs in the center circle and Kylie Koma at catcher also will back for the campaign.

That’s not all McDonald is bringing back. Junior Jenna Helco returns in the outfield along with freshman Miley Titus. Junior pitcher Bell O’Brien will step into the circle to aide the Blue Devil pitching staff.

“We expect for [our girls] to play competitive ball and always have fun,” states coach Michelle Titus. “We have three strong pitchers, one being a lefty, who all throw differently. We have [Kylie] behind the plate who has a strong arm and [lots of] speed on the bases.”

McDonald begins the new season on Monday, March 27 at Lowellville.

McDonald Blue Devils Softball Preview

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District Final to Bristol, 2-1

Coach: Michele Titus

Key Returnees

Kylie Koma, Senior

Alivia Morrison, Senior

Jenna Helco, Junior

Bri McCombs, Junior

Kayla Helco, Sophomore

Gianna Mancini, Sophomore

2023 Schedule

Mar. 27 – at Lowellville

Mar. 28 – Lowellville

Mar. 31 – at Crestview

Apr. 3 – Sebring

Apr. 4 – at Sebring

Apr. 7 – at Newton Falls

Apr. 10 – at Jackson-Milton

Apr. 11 – Jackson-Milton

Apr. 13 – at Maplewood

Apr. 17 – Springfield

Apr. 18 – at Springfield

Apr. 24 – at Waterloo

Apr. 25 – Waterloo

Apr. 26 – Crestview

May 1 – at Mineral Ridge

May 2 – Mineral Ridge

May 3 – Maplewood

May 8 – at Western Reserve

May 9 – Western Reserve

May 10 – Mathews

May 13 – LaBrae