MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Blue Devils ended their 2022 season in the district finals where they suffered their heartbreaking 2-1 setback to Bristol.
This year, McDonald welcomes back their left side of the infield (Gianna Mancini, SS; Kayla Helco, 3B) along with their second baseman Alivia Morrison. Their pitching battery of Bri McCombs in the center circle and Kylie Koma at catcher also will back for the campaign.
That’s not all McDonald is bringing back. Junior Jenna Helco returns in the outfield along with freshman Miley Titus. Junior pitcher Bell O’Brien will step into the circle to aide the Blue Devil pitching staff.
“We expect for [our girls] to play competitive ball and always have fun,” states coach Michelle Titus. “We have three strong pitchers, one being a lefty, who all throw differently. We have [Kylie] behind the plate who has a strong arm and [lots of] speed on the bases.”
McDonald begins the new season on Monday, March 27 at Lowellville.
McDonald Blue Devils Softball Preview
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District Final to Bristol, 2-1
Coach: Michele Titus
Key Returnees
Kylie Koma, Senior
Alivia Morrison, Senior
Jenna Helco, Junior
Bri McCombs, Junior
Kayla Helco, Sophomore
Gianna Mancini, Sophomore
2023 Schedule
Mar. 27 – at Lowellville
Mar. 28 – Lowellville
Mar. 31 – at Crestview
Apr. 3 – Sebring
Apr. 4 – at Sebring
Apr. 7 – at Newton Falls
Apr. 10 – at Jackson-Milton
Apr. 11 – Jackson-Milton
Apr. 13 – at Maplewood
Apr. 17 – Springfield
Apr. 18 – at Springfield
Apr. 24 – at Waterloo
Apr. 25 – Waterloo
Apr. 26 – Crestview
May 1 – at Mineral Ridge
May 2 – Mineral Ridge
May 3 – Maplewood
May 8 – at Western Reserve
May 9 – Western Reserve
May 10 – Mathews
May 13 – LaBrae