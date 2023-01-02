MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald girls basketball team blew a late lead but was able to recover in overtime to top Lowellville 52-49.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The win snaps a four-game losing streak for McDonald.

Alivia Morrison led the way for the Blue Devils with 16 points while Juliana Krumpah had 14.

For Lowellville, Lily Vari-Coppola had a team-high nine while Savannah Procick and Frankie Lellio had eight a piece.

The Blue Devils move to 4-6 with the win while Lowellville falls to 4-6.