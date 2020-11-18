McDonald basketball standout officially bound for the college ranks

McDonald standout Molly Howard signed her National Letter of Intent to play college basketball at Indiana University of Pennsylvania

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald standout Molly Howard signed her National Letter of Intent to play college basketball at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Howard averaged 17 points per game last season for the Lady Blue Devils.

She helped lead McDonald to the program’s first district title in 12 years last season.

Howard was named Division IV All-Ohio Second Team for her efforts during her junior campaign.

In addition to IUP, Howard also received recruiting interest from both Point Park University and Mount Union.

More headlines from WKBN.com: