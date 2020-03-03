McDonald advances behind Rasile’s 39

Blue Devils topped Lowellville for the third time this season

McDonald registers win #21 as they eye 1st district crown since 2017

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald is one win shy of achieving their first district title since 2017 following tonight’s 73-60 win over Lowellville. Zach Rasile scored 39 points tonight by making 4 three-point shots and closing out his night on 9 of 11 from the foul line. Jake Portolese also scored 23 points as he finished with at least 4 points in each quarter.

The Blue Devils will play on Friday against the winner of tomorrow’s matchup between Southern (17-6) and Sebring (15-8).

During the regular season, the Blue Devils outscored the Rockets in two outings by an average of 32 points.

For the 10th time in the past 14 years, McDonald has posted 21-wins.

Lowellville finishes the campaign with a 13-12 record after winning their previous five games which included their sectional championship win over Mathews (70-55) on Friday.

Vinny Ballone scored 13 of his team-high 23 points in the second half. Cole Bunofsky also tallied 13 points for Lowellville. Anthony Lucente added 9 points as well.