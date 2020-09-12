McDermott scores twice; leads Champion past Liberty

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion topped Liberty 24-14 Friday night in high school football action.

Keegan McDermott rushed for 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win for the Golden Flashes.

Austin Wilforth added a 2-yard touchdown run for Champion, while Preston Lefkowitz kicked a 22-yard field goal for the Golden Flashes.

Champion Quarterback Noah Vesey completed 6-8 passes for 75 yards in the win.

Liberty’s Daveyon Williamson found the endzone on a 10-yard scoring scamper.

Derek DeMattia added a 92-yard touchdown pass to Antwan Brown for the Leopards. DeMattia completed 6-19 passed for 141 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Champion improves to 2-1 overall on the season. Liberty drops to 1-2.