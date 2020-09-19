McCullough scores 5 TDs; Lisbon snaps losing streak

Ryan McCullough ran for 2 scores and caught 3 more for Lisbon

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon notches their first win of the season by defeating East Palestine, 39-7. Tonight’s victory snapped a 9-game losing streak overall and an 8-game skid on the road.

Ryan McCullough scored 5 touchdowns (2 rushing, 3 receiving) for the Blue Devils. Number 20 gained 74 yards on 9 carries. Tyler Welsh connected with McCullough three times for a trio of long touchdown strikes.

Lisbon gained 302 total yards of offense. The defensive unit forced 4 turnovers as well.

East Palestine falls to 0-4 on the season. The Bulldogs have now lost 15 contests in a row and their last 8 at home. Thomas Shasteen led the Bulldogs’ rushing attack with 89 yards.

SCORING CHART

Lisbon, 39-7

First Quarter

L – Ryan McCullough, 4-yard TD run (L 6-0)

L – Ryan McCullough, 57-yard TD catch from Tyler Welsh (L 13-0)

L – Ryan McCullough, 56-yard TD catch from Tyler Welsh (L 20-0)

Second Quarter

L – Ryan McCullough, 31-yard TD catch from Tyler Welsh (L 26-0)

E – Nathan Hebron, 4-yard TD run (L 26-7)

L – RJ Schreffler, 100-yard kickoff return for TD (L 32-7)

Third Quarter

L – Ryan McCullough, 18-yard TD run (L 39-7)

Next week, Lisbon returns home from a 2-game road swing to take on Valley Christian. The Bulldogs will be matched against Leetonia.

Upcoming Schedules

Lisbon

Sept. 25 – Valley Christian

Oct. 2 – Columbiana

East Palestine

Sept. 25 – at Leetonia

Oct. 2 – Wellsville