McCullough lifts Lisbon past Wellsville; snaps 3-game skid

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon snapped their 3-game losing skid by defeating Wellsville, 60-34. Ryan McCullough finished with a game-high 22 points by making 4 three-pointers and finishing the night with a 75% free throw percentage (6-8). Blayne Brownfield also was in double-figures as he tallied 14 points. The Blue Devils made a total of 9 three-point baskets.

Four players scored for Wellsville with Justin Wright leading the way with 10 points. Luke Green, Jaxon Brewer and Isiah Greathouse each registered 8 points apiece. The Tigers shot 27.8% from the charity stripe as they made just 5 of 18 shots. Wellsville (2-4) returns to action tomorrow night when they travel to Oak Glen.

Lisbon (3-7) will host Heartland Christian on Tuesday at home.