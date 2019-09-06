Brooks, Allegretto leading South Range assault on Crestview

The Raiders host the Rebels in week two action

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Patrick McCabe sprinted 87 yards for a touchdown to give South Range an early 7-0 lead over Crestview.

Dylan Dominguez then jaunted 50 yards on the following possession with 7:03 remaining in the first to extend the Raider lead to 14-0.

Chris Brooks six yard touchdown reception from Isaac Allegretto with 4:56 remaining made it 21-0, Raiders. Brooks would go on to haul in two more touchdowns from Allegretto before the half would end.

South Range currently leads 42-0 late in the second quarter.

We will continue to post updates as they become available to us.

