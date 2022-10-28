AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mayfield Wildcats travel to Austintown to take on the Fitch Falcons Friday night in an Ohio high school football playoff round one matchup.

The Falcons currently lead 56-20 in the third quarter at the last update. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Jamell James has six touchdowns in the game, four of them in the first half, for Fitch and has re-written the Falcons record book with 305 rushing yards in the game, a new school record.

Cam Smith has also added three touchdowns in the first half, two passing and one on the ground.

The winner of Mayfield (6-4) and Austintown Fitch (9-1) will take on the winner of John Hay (7-2) and Akron SVSM (6-3).