Mayfield ‘trending in the right direction,’ OBJ feeling better, Gillan limited with groin injury

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a number of uncertainties as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield practiced on Friday but is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. He suffered a rib injury during the Browns’ win over the Colts.

“Baker is trending in the right direction,” head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters during a Zoom call. He said he wants to use every hour available to see how his QB responds to treatment.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 14, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who left the team’s practice facility on Thursday with an illness, tested negative for coronavirus, along with the rest of the team.

He remained at home on Friday, per league protocol. If he tests negative on Saturday, he will be able to return to the building, Stefanski said. The coach spoke with OJB, who is feeling better.

Punter Jamie Gillan was limited in practice and is questionable for the game. Stefanski said he suffered a groin injury on Thursday. Kicker Cody Parkey is the emergency punter.

These challenges are just par for the course during a bizarre NFL season, according to the first-year head coach.

“That’s 2020. We’re prepared. We’re looking to find a way. And whatever comes our way, we’ll be prepared for it.”

The Browns have not won on the Steelers’ home turf since 2003. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Sunday.

