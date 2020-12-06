Mayfield ties Hall of Famer Otto Graham with 4 1st-half TD passes

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) congratulates wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) after they teamed up for a touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

(AP) – Baker Mayfield is having himself a day in the first half for the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield has completed 17 of 21 passes for 252 yards, and he’s thrown four touchdown passes to become the Browns first quarterback with that many TD passes in the first half since Hall of Famer Otto Graham did it in 1951.

Mayfield could’ve had five if not for Donovan Peoples-Jones dropping one on the opening drive where the Browns settled for a field goal. He even tossed one TD to a backup tackle, Kendall Lamm.

The Browns quarterback has completed passes to eight different receivers and even caught one.

Mayfield may top those numbers before halftime with Cleveland routing the Tennessee Titans 31-7 still in the second quarter.