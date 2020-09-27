Mayfield leads Browns to first winning record since 2014

Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two more and the Cleveland Browns moved over .500 for the first time since 2014

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) congratulates running back Kareem Hunt after Hunt scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two more and the Cleveland Browns moved over .500 for the first time since 2014 with a 34-20 win over the Washington Football Team.

Washington lost rookie star defensive end Chase Young to a groin injury in the first half.

With their second straight win under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns are 2-1 for the first time since 2011.

Cleveland’s defense intercepted Dwayne Haskins three times and Myles Garrett sacked him twice.

Chubb rushed for 108 yards and Kareem Hunt caught a TD pass for Cleveland.

