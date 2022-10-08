MERCER, Pa. (WBKN) – The Mercer Mustangs extended their win streak, with a blowout with over Kennedy Catholic 43-7.

Mercer’s Ben Godfrey takes the opening kick and weaves his way through the Eagles defense for the kick return, 7-0 Mustangs just like that thanks to the freshman.

Then Mercer’s first offensive play, Daemyin Mattocks gets the misdirection pitch and takes it for a house call, 15-0 Mercer.

Kennedy Catholic defense on third down, Taijeire Chambers corrals the QB for the sack.

After a muffed punt, Mercer capitalizes as Mattocks scampers into the end zone for the second time in the first quarter, 22-0 Mercer at that point.

Mattocks would score four total touchdowns as the Mustangs stomp their way to a 43-7 win and improve to 5-2.