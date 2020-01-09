Mats at the Mall: High school wrestling returns for second week at Eastwood Mall

South Range and Laurel will face off in the mall's Center Court at 7 p.m. Friday

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – High school wrestling will return for a second weekend at the Eastwood Mall Friday night.

South Range and Laurel will headline “Mats at the Mall.”

The two storied programs will face off in the mall’s Center Court at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and the general public is invited to come and enjoy the action.

“Mats at the Mall” originated in 2018 as a way to showcase the athleticism of local grapplers to the general public, outside the normal confines of local high school gyms. The debut event has proven to be enormously popular.

Last Saturday, it was Howland and Canfield showcasing their skills in front of hundreds of wrestling fans and shoppers.