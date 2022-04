VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Freshman Tony Flask registered his first varsity victory as he pitched Mathews to a 12-1 win over Southington Chalker. Flask struck out three batters.

Heydon Matheny, Dom Toto and Alex Nicholson each had two hits for the Mustangs. Christian Mudrey drove in three runs. Matheny and Toto both finished with two RBIs.

Saturday, Mathews will play Mineral Ridge at home. Chalker will meet Lordstown.