ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews has played like a top seed all year long. After a tough start to the season, Kennedy appears to be peaking at the right time in search of their third consecutive district crown. Something has to give.

High School Boys’ Basketball – District IV Orwell Championship

Friday, March 4, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Warren JFK (16-8) vs. Mathews (24-1) at Grand Valley High School

Last Meeting

Dec. 3, 2013 – Warren JFK, 76-57

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Mathews, 67.7; Warren JFK, 67.2

Scoring Defense: Mathews, 46.5; Warren JFK, 59.8

Game Notes

In 1961, the consolidation of Fowler and Vienna formed Mathews High School. The Mathews’ boys’ program has never won a district championship. The Vienna Flyers won three district titles in four years (1954, 1955, 1957). Vienna featured Rex Leach (Bowling Green) on the 1953-54 and 1954-55 teams which won the district. Leach held the state’s scoring title for thirty years before Jay Burson broke his mark in 1985. As a senior (in 1955), Leach scored 72 points in a game against Southington.

On Tuesday, Mathews defeated Bristol for the third time this season, 54-45. The Mustangs were able to permit the Panthers to just an average of 48.7 points during that three-game stretch. Bristol averaged 65.5 points in their other 21 games this season.



The Mustangs have won 17 games in a row. Their only loss of the season came at Lakeview, 79-57, on December 30.



This season, Mathews has scored 70 points or more in 11 outings. The Mustangs were involved in only seven games decided by 15 points or less (7-0).

Kennedy began the 2021-22 season with a 1-4 mark. The Eagles have now won seven of their last eight games to enter the title tilt this Friday.



The Eagles have displayed a highly-efficient offense by notching a scoring average of 80.5 points over their last four contests. In fourteen games this year, Kennedy is 13-1 when scoring 70-points or more.



On Monday, Kennedy reached the 70-point mark as they topped Wellsville (70-52) in the District Semifinal. Michael Condoleon led the Eagles with 13 points and Jaden Rishel added 10.

Jaden Rishel has scored in double-figures in 20 games this season. Number 35 posted a season-high 25 points against Mogadore on December 17. Michael Condoleon leads the team in steals (2.7), assists (4.0) and is second in scoring (14.6).

Warren JFK is seeking its third straight district crown and fifth in the last eight years. The Eagles won three consecutive district titles in 1980 to 1982.

The winner will play against the Struthers District Champion (either St. Thomas Aquinas or Lowellville) next Tuesday in Canton at 8 p.m.