BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Gibsonburg defeated Mathews 5-2 in the Division IV Regional Final at the Roehm Athletic Complex in Berea on Friday afternoon.

The Mustangs were seeking the program’s first district title since 2012.

Gibsonburg opened the scoring in the third inning with a two-run home run.

The Mustangs answered back in the bottom of the third when Olivia Matheny tied the game with a two-run double, tying the game at 2-2.

Gibsonburg recaptured the lead at 4-2 in the fourth inning, scoring a pair of runs on an error as well as a solo homer.

The Golden Bears added an additional run on a bases-loaded walk to increase their lead to 5-2.

With the win, Gibsonburg advances to face Strasburg-Franklin in the Division IV State Semifinals on Thursday, June 1. The game will be played at 5:30 p.m. at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.