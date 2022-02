VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mathews boys basketball team defeated Bristol 61-54 Tuesday night for the regular-season sweep of the Panthers.

Watch the above video for game highlights.

Dom Greenwood paced the Mustangs with 20 points. Vinny Sharp finished with 17.

Mike Burbach tallied 18 for Bristol in the loss.

Mathews previously topped Bristol 63-47 back in December for the Mustangs’ first win over the Panthers since 2014.

With the victory, Mathews improves to 18-1 while Bristol falls to 12-6.