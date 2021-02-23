Mathews stuns Southern; Mustangs advance to face Heartland

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Down nine entering the final quarter (45-36), Mathews stuns Southern 57-56 – to advance to the sectional championship on Friday to face Heartland Christian.

Dominic Greenwood led the Mustangs in scoring with 21 points on eight of 14 from the foul line. Vinny Sharp poured in 17.

Southern, who won the EOAC championship, finishes the season at 14-6. Brock Smalley closed out his night with 21 points and eight boards. Bradly Sloan registered a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Division IV Northeast 1 District

Sectional Championship (Friday)

Mathews vs. Heartland Christian

Lisbon vs. Wellsville

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Bristol

Brookfield vs. Lowellville