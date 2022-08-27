CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mathews High School football team has won back-to-back games to open the season after they topped Sebring 64-8 Saturday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Tim Gregorino would open the scoring for the Mustangs on a two-yard run to make it 6-0.

Dominic Toto would increase the lead later in the first quarter on a 28-yard touchdown run.

With the win, Mathews improves to 2-0 while Sebring falls to 0-2.

