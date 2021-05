With the win, Mathews improves to 19-4 on the season

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews pitcher Becca Landis threw a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Badger in five innings in high school softball action on Friday.

She finished with eight strikeouts in the five inning game.

Leading the way at the plate for Mathews were Bella Spano, Ella Vaupel and Emma Gates. Each of them drove in a pair of runs in the win.

With the win, Mathews improves to 19-4 on the season. The Mustangs return to action on Saturday at home against Jefferson.