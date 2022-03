VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews senior Emma Gates will be continuing her softball career at Fairmont State.

A signing ceremony was held at the school on Thursday.

As a junior, the righthanded pitcher posted a 12-2 record, with 148 strikeouts and a 1.02 ERA. She also threw a no-hitter in April.

At the plate, Gates hit 10 home runs and recorded a .589 batting average.