Mathews softball duo set sights on the college ranks

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews High School softball standouts Bella Spano and Becca Landis signed on to continue their careers at the college level.

Spano signed on to play at Ohio Northern University while Landis will head to Alliance to go to Mount Union.

Spanno is 3-0 this year with a .53 ERA and 32 strikeouts. She has produced with the bat as well, hitting .467 with 10 runs and 14 stolen bases.

Landis has hit a whopping .647 with 11 runs and 7 RBIs.

Both Spano and Landis are all-league and all-district selections for the Mustangs.

They are also both 4.0 students in the classroom.